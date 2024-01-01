‘Laapataa Ladies’ could be India’s official Oscars entry, hopes Kiran Rao

(Web Desk): Filmmaker Kiran Rao hopes her latest directorial, Laapataa Ladies, will be selected as India’s official entry for the 2025 Academy Awards.

The comedy-drama, produced by Kiran’s ex-husband Aamir Khan, explores themes of gender equality and women’s empowerment in rural India.

Speaking to the media, Kiran expressed her desire for the film to reach the Oscars, but acknowledged the process is competitive. “I’m hoping Laapataa Ladies will be considered,” she said. “But I’m sure the best film will go, whoever they choose.”

Despite receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Laapataa Ladies had a modest box office run, earning INR 25 crore. It later premiered on Netflix in April and gained further popularity.

The film’s promotion of women’s education and empowerment, as well as its exploration of gender issues in India, has resonated with audiences. Recently, it was screened at the Supreme Court of India for judges and their families, further cementing its influence.

The film, which follows two brides who are accidentally swapped during a train journey after their weddings, premiered at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023.

As the women attempt to return to their rightful homes, they undergo a journey of self-discovery, learning about themselves and the societal constraints they face.