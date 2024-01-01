Labor Ministry reports efforts to create jobs

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs announced the signing of a memorandum with six domestic and foreign institutions worth 3.7 million US dollars.

Based on these agreements, with the start of the signed projects, nearly 2,500 people in seven provinces will be provided with work, and 2,600 families with vulnerable children will receive financial support.

Samiullah Ebrahimi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, told TOLOnews: “In Nangarhar, Balkh, Badakhshan, Jawzjan, projects worth more than 261 million will be implemented and about 7,000 people will benefit from it.”

Hadidullah Waziri, who is in charge of the relationship with the donors of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, said: “In 1403 (solar year) we have signed 106 memorandums of understanding with various institutions, and in this sector, 80,000 children and 45,000 people who were unemployed have been provided with services in terms of providing them with work.”

Abdul Bar, deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs, who signed these contracts with the institutions, said the activities of domestic and foreign institutions will effectively reduce poverty in the country.

Abdul Bar, deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs, said: “Poverty exists in developed countries, it is difficult to eliminate poverty, and this problem must be reduced. The more memorandums are signed with institutions, the more effective they can be in reducing poverty.”

On the other hand, the officials of the institutions have said in the program of signing these contracts that they will implement programs in different provinces of the country to create jobs for the people.

Gholam Mojtabi Rasouli, the head of a donor organization, said: “This year, we were able to spend over $ 2.4 million for three years — 2024, 2025, and 2026 — under the management of labor and social affairs.”

Previously, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs had signed five memorandums worth 632 million afghani with five national and international institutions to expand technical and professional training for apprentices and support orphaned children.