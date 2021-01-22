Lady Elite Commando from KP reaches Sudan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Lady Elite Commando, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gul Nisa Friday reached Sudan on a UN mission.

Elite Commando KP Gul Nisa belongs to Dera Ismail Khan and assumed her responsibilities as Assistant Inspector of Police in Sudan.

Gul Nisa, a member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, was selected after passing all the tests of the competition.

Gul Nisa has been deployed on a UN mission in the Muslim country of Sudan.

Inspector General of Police KP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi said that the daughters of the nation are serving the country alongside men.