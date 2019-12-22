Lady Gaga says she can’t remember the last time she bathed

NEW YORK (Web Desk): Lady Gaga has had a pretty epic career the past few years.

The Bad Romance singer experienced a successful turn in her career when she starred in the Bradley Cooper directed film A Star Is Born, which won her an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Shallow.

In the new year, she may have a few new original songs up her sleeve, and to make a new album happen it seems like she’s had to give up her personal hygiene, reported E! News.

“My assistant: When’s the last time you bathed,” Lady Gaga tweeted to her followers. “Me: I don’t remember.” The singer also added the hashtag LG6, signaling what many are hoping will be her sixth studio album.

The singer has been actively performing and touring throughout the year, but fans are getting eager for a full length album from the queen of pop.

Although she hasn’t given many details to what her future in the music industry will entail, she did recently share some of her plans are regarding her art and life. In a sit down with YouTube content creator NikkieTutorials she shared that she’s always looking to evolve and challenge herself when it comes to new music.

“More music, not retiring any time soon, all kinds of different music,” she explained. “I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams.”

As far as not being able to bathe, Lady Gaga also opened up in the interview that when she gets inspired, everything else falls to the wayside. “I’m living my inspirations right now, in this moment,” she shared. “When I get inspired, I do things right away.”