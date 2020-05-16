Skip to content
LAHORE: A containers is placed by administration at the entrance of Central Imam Bargah Karbala Gamy Shah on the eve of Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA) on May 15, 2020. Online photo by Sajid Rana.
May 16, 2020
