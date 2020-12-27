LAHORE: A worker of Railway waving red flag give to signal stop Train during repairing work of railway track at Badami Bagh. ––Online Photo

Pic27-005LAHORE: Dec27- A worker of Railway waving red flag give to signal stop Train during repairing work of railway track at Badami Bagh in provincial capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Rana Sajid

The Frontier Post / December 27, 2020
