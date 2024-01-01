Lahore airport closed for flights

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore airport remained in the grip of fog and smog on Monday night.

On the runway, visibility decreased to 200 metres. The flights which arrived in Lahore were not allowed to land at the Lahore Airport.

An Airblue flight PA 411, which arrived from Dubai to Lahore, was not allowed to land at the Lahore Airport. Flight PA 406, which arrived at the Lahore airport from Karachi, was not allowed to land.

The pilots of both these flights were directed to land at the Islamabad airport.