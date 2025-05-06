Lahore airspace partially closed again amid Pakistan-India tensions

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, the Pakistan Airports Authority has issued a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), once again closing parts of Lahore’s airspace for commercial flight operations.

According to the NOTAM, several air routes in Lahore’s airspace including J-186, J-165, and J-139 have been closed for flight operations. The Airports Authority stated that these closures in Lahore’s airspace will remain in effect for 24 hours due to “operational reasons.”

The notice further clarified that flight operations at Islamabad Airport have been fully restored. However, flights arriving in Islamabad will only be permitted to land after receiving assistance from Air Traffic Control (ATC).

This development comes as part of broader security measures being implemented in response to the current tensions between Pakistan and India.