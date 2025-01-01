Lahore DC Rejects PTI’s Minar-i-Pakistan Rally Request Over ‘Security Issues’

Lahore’s deputy commissioner (DC) has denied PTI’s request to hold a public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on February 8, citing security concerns and the presence of high-profile events in the city. PTI had planned the gathering as part of its “black day” protest against what it calls a “stolen mandate” in last year’s general elections.

The rejection follows recommendations from the district intelligence committee, which highlighted the deployment of security forces, including the Pakistan Army and Rangers, for ongoing national and international events. The DC’s notification also raised concerns about possible damage to Greater Iqbal Park and referenced PTI’s past violations of rally conditions.

PTI leaders have condemned the decision, with KP President Junaid Akbar criticizing Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for allegedly threatening a crackdown on the party’s leadership and workers.

Source: Dawn