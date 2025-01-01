Lahore High Court Rejects Imran Khan’s Bail in May 9 Cases

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed the bail applications of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in eight cases related to the violent events of May 9, including the high-profile attack on the Corps Commander House in Lahore.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, announced the reserved verdict after hearing detailed arguments from both the defense and the prosecution.

Imran Khan had sought bail in eight separate cases stemming from the May 9 protests, which erupted following his arrest last year. The court had reserved its decision after concluding proceedings in the petitions.

Earlier, on November 27, 2024, an anti-terrorism court had already denied bail to the former premier in the same set of cases.

The rejection by the LHC marks another legal setback for Khan, who remains entangled in a slew of legal battles since being ousted from office in 2022.