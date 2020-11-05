Lahore High Court summons PDMA DG, DC

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director general and deputy commissioner Lahore for November 6 on petitions for curbing smog.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Hammad and others.

A member of the Envi-ronmental Commission su-bmitted a report before the court during the proceedings and stated that 82 industrial units were sealed and 498 vehicles were imp-ounded over greenhouse gas emissions, last month.

However, Advocate Sheraz Zaka argued on behalf of the petitioners that district management was not serious about environmental issues and no appropriate steps were being taken to clamp down industrial units who were emitting gaseous emissions.

At this, the court expr-essed serious annoyance and observed that deteriorating air quality of the city was a result of negligence by the authorities concerned. It is time to check industrial units and crop stubble burning, it added.

Subsequently, the court summoned PDMA director general and deputy commissioner Lahore for Nove-mber 6 to know the steps taken to curb the smog.