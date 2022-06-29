Lahore: Inflated electricity bills threaten closure of private schools

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Hundreds of private schools in Lahore fear closure because of excessive increase in the power tariffs for commercial consumers by the federal government, on Wednesday.

Serving Schools President Rizaur Rahman said that the private schools were being charged hundreds of thousands of rupees in electricity bills despite the ongoing summer vacations when the classes were off.

He lamented that Rs5 per unit subsidy to schools had also been withdrawn, adding that the power tariffs had also been increased by Rs7 per unit on account of monthly fuel cost adjustment.

“Due to increase in the prices of the power tariffs, the schools will have to bear Rs45 to Rs50 per unit electricity,” he said and demanded a decrease in the power tariffs.

He pointed out that the education would also become expensive with increase in the power tariffs, demanding that the schools should be placed in the category of the domestic consumers.