Lahore: Ishaq Dar’s Bungalow seized on NAB’s orders

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The district administration has seized PML-N’s senior leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s Bungalow in Lahore on the directives of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Saturday.

According to Model Town assistant commissioner Zeeshan Ranjha, police have been deployed at Dar’s 4-kanal and 17-marla Hajvery bungalow situated at 7-H Gulberg III in Lahore.

Ranjha told the media that the NAB had ordered to immediately confiscate Dar’s property.