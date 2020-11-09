Change of guard ceremony at Mizar-e- Iqbal Lahore on November 9, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal on November 09, 2020.

The Frontier Post / November 9, 2020
