Lahore: Police arrests serial sexual harasser for public flashing

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Police has successfully arrested a man for engaging in indecent acts after a social media user posted a video of him flashing publicly on his motorcycle, on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Ahsan Saifullah, announced the arrest on Twitter, tagging the woman who had made the post with evidence, saying: “We have managed to arrest the culprit.

Police officer added “He is M. Tayyab Ahmad r/o Westwood Colony Raiwind Lahore”.

Earlier, social media user @tasinaparwaiz had posted about the incident late Friday, saying: “Today at 6 pm this guy was near Thokar Niaz Baig jerking off looking at me. I was in a decent dress so nobody can say I provoked him to masturbate. A lot of girls face this.

“Pls share this to make it reach his family and maybe authorities will also take action against such people,” she had written.

Shortly afterwards, another post, speaking of other women’s similar experiences with the man, started circulating on social media. It said the man had been involved in the same inappropriate behaviour and public flashing “at judicial colony Thokar Niaz Baig near the gate number 5. The gate is located by Pizza 21”.

The post had further mentioned that the predator “regularly stands here in broad daylight, harassing the women in the area by inappropriately touching himself in broad daylight”.

“I made a video of him to show that men like him exist and need to face the consequences of their disgusting actions,” it had added.