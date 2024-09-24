Lahore police register FIR against 30 PTI workers

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Lahore police registered a first information report (FIR) against 30 activists of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who provided shelter to around 40 proclaimed offenders at an undisclosed location.

According to police, PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz and Aliya Hamza were also nominated in the FIR.

The FIR further stated that these 30 PTI workers were involved in May 9 riots and attacks on security personnel and created hurdles for police team who wanted to arrest PTI leader Hammad Azhar.

The police personnel tried their best to arrest Hammad Azhar but he successfully dodged them and managed to fled away successfully.

Police registered FIR against 30 PTI workers and started investigation against them.