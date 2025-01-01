KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Shaheen Afridi and Rishad Hossain took three wickets each as Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by 65 runs in the sixth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Tuesday. Chasing 202, Karachi Kings were bowled out for 136 in 19.1 overs.

Kings were off to a horrid start in their chase as their captain David Warner and James Vince were dismissed by Shaheen Afridi on ducks in the very first over.

Tim Seifert and Shan Masood made 18 runs each while Irfan Khan could contribute six runs in the chase. Khushdil Shah remained the top run-getter for the losing side, having scored 39 off 27 balls. He was involved in two late-inning partnerships with Hasan Ali and Adam Milne to reduce the losing margin of Karachi Kings in their second game of the PSL 10.

Adam Milne was the last batter to get dismissed after scoring 16 runs as Lahore Qalandars secured their second victory in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell scored fifties as Lahore Qalandars posted 201/6 on the scoreboard.

After opting to bat first, Qalandars lost two quick wickets as opening batter Mohammad Naeem departed after scoring seven runs.

Abdullah Shafique then joined Fakhar Zaman in the middle, however, he was dismissed on six, with the scoreboard showing 25/2 in 3.5 overs.

Daryl Mitchell Fakhar then took charge and stitched a 125-run partnership to put Lahore Qalandars in a strong position.

The partnership ended with Fakhar Zaman’s dismissal after he scored 75 off 47 balls, with the help of six fours and five sixes. Sam Billings then joined Daryl Mitchell in the middle and added 19 off 10 balls to the total.

Daryl Mitchell was dismissed after a well-made 75 off 41 balls, laced with nine fours and two sixes. For Karachi Kings, Hasan Ali picked up four wickets while Abbas Afridi took one wicket.