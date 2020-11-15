Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 25 runs to reach PSL 2020 final

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars have defeated the Multan Sultans by 25 runs to reach Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 final where they will face off against Karachi Kings.

The Qalandars owed it all, or most, to David Wiese, without whose blistering 21-ball 48 and three-for, the victory would not have been possible.

The 35-year-old South African gave Lahore a six-laden cameo when they were set for a mediocre-run total. The extra 20 runs put Lahore in a strong position.

Later, when Multan were off to a great start and seemed on course to tracking down the target, he picked up three key wickets to break the back of Multan’s batting line-up.

The result is pretty much what everyone wanted as it sets up a blockbuster Karachi versus Lahore final on Tuesday.