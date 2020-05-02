Lahore: Quarantine coach catches fire at railway station

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A quarantine coach at the Lahore railway station caught fire on Saturday.

According to details, the inferno erupted early morning due to short circuit however no lives were lost in the incident.

Let it be known that Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid had directed to form a quarantine center to facilitate passengers suffering from coronavirus.

The quarantine center comprises five railway bogies of AC class and were present at the Lahore railway station for many days.