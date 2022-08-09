Lahore Rally to be historic one: Faisal

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed has said the Lahore rally will be a grand event in the history of Pakistan.

Taking to the media at Banigala Tuesday, he said Imran Khan will announce the future action plan in his address on August 13 in Lahore.

The senator said that the defeat in Punjab by-elections had confused the PDM leadership. The imported government had used all the tricks to rig the election but it suffered the worst defeat. The conspiracy and rigging planning of the PML-N had gone failed. Now, it has started immoral ways to stop the advancement of PTI and the arrest of Shahbaz Gill is one of its examples, he added.

Talking to the media, Qasim Suri said the way Shahbaz Gul is caught will not happen in any democratic country. He said tactics being adopted by the imported government could not afraid of the party activists.

“We are the people who are ready to die for the defense of the country. He said that PDM- led government came into power with the help of America. He said prohibited funding case was raised deliberately to make fake cases against the PTI leadership. They have changed the NAB rules in order to save their corruption. The country is facing unprecedented inflation due to the imported government, he added.