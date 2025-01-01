Lahore rocked by gunfire and blasts again, as two more drones downed

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Tensions escalated in Lahore on Thursday afternoon as residents across the city reported multiple loud explosions and gunfire, especially in Walton and Defence (DHA) localities.

According to initial reports, a drone from across the border was intercepted and downed by security agencies early in the day. Witnesses in Naseerabad said heavy gunfire was heard hours after the drone incursion.

Simultaneously, multiple loud explosions were reported in Walton area of Lahore. Residents described hearing at least two consecutive blasts, which created panic and prompted many to contact emergency services.

It was later revealed that two more drones had been shot down in the Walton area, the footage of which had been obtained by private channel. The footage clearly shows the drones being fired at.

The drones were reportedly shot down by a counter-drone machine. Similar explosive sounds were reported near DHA Main Boulevard, intensifying fears among the local population. The exact cause and nature of the explosions are still being determined.

Citizens are advised to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

This comes minutes after Pakistan’s military spokesperson confirmed that India had sent multiple drones into Pakistani airspace, prompting strong responses from the defence forces.