Lahore: Roof collapse incidents kill five including three children

F.P. Report

LAHORE: As many as five persons, including three children, were killed in two separate roof collapse incidents in Lahore.

In the first incident, roof of a house situated in Mominpura area of Lahore collapsed due to heavy rain in the city on Thursday, killing three children and injuring seven other persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead and injured from the rubble. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Earlier, roof of a dilapidated house situated in village Lail near Lahore collapsed due to heavy rain on Thursday, killing an elderly couple and injuring five other people.

According to details, roof of the house collapsed during repair work to stop leakage caused by the heavy rain, killing 60-year-old Munir and his wife Naziran on the spot and injuring five other people.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot and retrieved the dead and injured from the debris. The injured were shifted to hospital.