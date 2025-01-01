Lahore, Sialkot, Karachi airports closed again

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Three of the country’s major airports, Lahore, Karachi and Sialkot, have been temporarily closed for commercial flights due to prevailing regional tensions, according to airport sources.

Flight operations at these airports will remain suspended, as per a fresh Notam issued by the airports authority.

The closure of airpsace in these three cities, which began early Thursday morning, is expected to remain in effect until 12 noon today. According to a fresh Notice to Airmen (Notam) issued, the Lahore, Sialkot and Karachi air routes will remain closed till Thursday noon for operational reasons.

“Several air routes within Lahore, Karachi and Sialkot have been closed for commercial flights,” the Notam added.

As a result of the restricted airspace, multiple Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights have been impacted. A PIA flight from Medina, originally bound for Lahore, was diverted to Karachi, while another flight from Multan to Lahore was also rerouted to Karachi due to operational delays.

One of the affected flights was scheduled to land in Lahore at 4:15am, but was unable to do so due to the temporary airspace restrictions.

Airport authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure the safety of passengers and flight operations. The airports authority spokesman has urged passengers to the relevant airlines for the latest situation.

Meanwhile, the arrivals at and departures from the Islamabad airport are subject to prior approval from the Air Traffic Control. It is suggested to contact the Islamabad Air Traffic Control before departure of flights, the Notam stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) had reassured the public and international stakeholders that all airports across the country were fully functional, and the national airspace remained safe for civil aviation operations.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, the PAA had confirmed that both domestic and international flights were being operated smoothly, with no disruption in scheduled air services. The authority had emphasized that the peaceful and uninterrupted flow of local and international commercial flights is being actively ensured.

“All airports in Pakistan are fully operational,” the spokesperson had said, adding that Sialkot International Airport, which had seen a temporary pause in operations, had also been completely restored for all inbound and outbound flights.

“Air operations have resumed at Sialkot, and all international flights will proceed as per schedule.”