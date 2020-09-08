Lahore: Six killed in roof collapse incident

F.P. Report

LAHORE: At least six persons were killed and three others were wounded when the roof of a house collapsed in Taxali, an area of Lahore, on Tuesday.

According to the rescue sources, the roof of a dilapidated house in Taxali caved in, burying several people under the debris.

After getting information about the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and retrieve nine injured persons from the rubble in injured condition.

Six of them including three children lost their lives while being shifted to the hospital.

Five of the deceased identified as Javed, 60, his wife, four-year-old Ayyan, five-year-old, Zaigham and Hsssan,7.

Three women are under treatment at the Mayo Hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar showing his grief over the loss of the lives has sought a detailed report from commissioner Lahore.

He has directed the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident from every aspect and provide the best possible medical facilities available to the injured.