Lahore thrash Multan in PSL final

LAHORE (Agencies): In a nerve-racking Pakistan Super League final, Lahore Qalandars became the first team to successfully defend their title and take the trophy home Saturday after beating Multan Sultans by one run at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium.

Young pacer Zaman Khan held his nerves calm to defend 13 runs in the final over to power Lahore Qalandars to the second consecutive PSL title after skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi’s all-round brilliance against Multan Sultans.

Set to chase 201, the Sultans fell just one run short of glory as the visitors could accumulate 199/8 in their quota of 20 overs despite Rossouw’s half-century.

Sultans’ openers Usman Khan and Mohammad Rizwan scripted a flying start to the run chase as the pair charged on the Qalandars’ bowlers right from the start and amassed 41 runs inside four overs. David Wiese then rattled Usman’s stumps to hand a much-needed breakthrough to the Qalandars.

He scored 18 off 12 deliveries.

Sultans’ skipper Rizwan then joined hands with Rossouw and stitched a crucial second-wicket partnership and added 64 runs at a brisk rate before Rashid Khan forced Qalandars’ comeback.