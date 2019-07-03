Lahore: Two persons shot dead at Allama Iqbal International Airport

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Two persons were shot dead on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

According to reports, both the victims were nominated suspects in murder case of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Babar Butt. One deceased has been identified as Nafees who had returned after performing Umrah.

According to details, two suspects opened fire in the airport lounge, and were nabbed by the authorities. The police claimed that the incident occurred due to personal enmity, and further investigations are being conducted.

Heavy contingents of police and rangers reached the airport afterwards. The adjacent areas and roads were closed to traffic, and the airport entry was sealed. Let it be known that Tipu Truckan Wala had also been murdered at the airport in a similar incident.