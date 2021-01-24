LAHORE: Workers of LDA busy in demolishing houses with the help of heavy machinery during anti encroachment operation against land mafia.

Pic24-027LAHORE: Jan24- Workers of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) busy in demolishing houses with the help of heavy machinery during anti encroachment operation against land mafia, as District Administration has launched action against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khokhar Palace in the provincial capital to retrieve state land. ONLINE PHOTO by Malik Sajjad

The Frontier Post / January 24, 2021
