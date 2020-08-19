Lakers, Bucks fall in openers

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: Despite LeBron James’ monster game (23-17-16), Damian Lillard (34 points) and the Trail Blazers knocked off the top-seeded Lakers, 100-93, on Tuesday night.

By the numbers: The Lakers missed their first eight threes, and even after officials fixed the crooked rim before halftime, they still struggled, finishing 5-of-32 (15.6%) from deep.

“We had some great looks, just didn’t knock ’em down,” said James. Those words might sound comforting if L.A.’s shooting woes were an anomaly. Unfortunately, they’re a trend.

The big picture: The Lakers were the NBA’s 10th-worst three-point shooting team (34.9%) pre-bubble, and they ranked dead last in seeding games (30.3%).

The bottom line: The last nine NBA champions were top-10 three-point shooting teams. The Lakers are bottom-10.

Elsewhere:

Magic 122, Bucks 110: Both No. 1 seeds lost their openers for the first time since 2003 (Pistons, Spurs). The Bucks are 0-5 in their last five playoff games.

Rockets 123, Thunder 108: James Harden (37 pts) recorded his 20th career 35-point playoff game, passing Steph Curry for third-most among active players. He only trails LeBron and Kevin Durant.

Heat 113, Pacers 101: Jimmy Butler (28 pts), Goran Dragić (24 pts) and Bam Adebayo (17-10-6) led the way for the Heat in this mostly even matchup.

Courtesy: (axios)