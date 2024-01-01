Lals Pâtisserie in Karachi wins prestigious La Liste ‘Pastry Discovery Gem Award’ 2024

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Lals Pâtisserie, a luxury chocolate shop that opened in Karachi in 2006, has won the ‘Pastry Discovery Gem Award 2024’ by the prestigious Paris-based La Liste, the world’s most selective global guide of restaurants, pastry shops and hotels.

The annual pastry awards celebrate the “diversity of talents, the creativity and audacity, education, and the commitment to values such as seasonality and biodiversity.”

“Lals Pâtisserie in Pakistan is the creation of the inspirational chocolatier Lal Majid, who as a child dreamed of owning a chocolate house like the one in her favorite story, Hansel and Gretel,” La Liste said on its website.

“She made her dream come true by opening her first luxury chocolate shop in prestigious Zamzama, Karachi, in 2006. Over the past 14 years, Lal has poured her love, passion, and dedication into building the Lals brand, which is now recognized nationwide for its high quality chocolates, pastries, and freshly made gelato.”

La Liste said Majid’s pursuit of sweet perfection was evident in every creation, from the classic chocolate cake and red velvet cupcakes to the innovative honey baklava tart and coconut tea cake.

“The flagship multi-story Lals Pâtisserie on Khayaban-e-Shahbaz offers an array of sweet and savory delights, including premium Italian-style gelato, waffles, crepes, and a wide range of hot and iced coffees,” the French ranking said. “Under Lal’s supervision, the kitchen produces an enticing selection of pastries, ensuring that every bite is a celebration.”

The Canadian Farine & Cacao pastry shop, which has been named one of the top pâtisseries in the world in the past, Chez Dodo, a charming pastry shop near St. Stephen’s Basilica in Budapest, and Alanya, a pastry shop in Lima’s bohemian Barranco district, also won the ‘Pastry Discovery Gem Award 2024’ alongside Majid among international contenders.

Courtesy: arabnews