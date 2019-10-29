Land allotment case: NAB summons Asif Zardari’s brother-in-law tomorrow

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Asif Ali Zardari’s brother-in-law, Fazlullah Pechuho, tomorrow (Wednesday) in a case pertaining to illegal land allotment case.

As per details, the anti-graft watchdog has summoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Fazlullah Pechuho in connection with its probe into illegal allotment of land in Kashmore.

The anti-corruption watchdog has maintained that Fazlullah Pechuho had allotted 12,000-square-foot land adjacent to Taluka hospital Kashmore to Abdul Rehman Dashti.

Fazlullah Pechuho was serving as finance secretary Sindh and member of allotment committee, said NAB in a statement.

Earlier in September, the National Accountability Bureau had initiated an inquiry against Fazlullah Pechuho, pertaining to the import of dialysis machines for a hospital in Shaheed Benazirabad in Sindh.

It must be noted that Pechuho has served on the posts of Sindh education and health secretary. His wife, Azra Pechuho, is currently the Sindh minister for health and population welfare.

Earlier today, the anti-corruption watchdog’s Karachi chapter has ended inquiries of making illegal assets against PPP’s members of provincial assembly (MPAs), Taimur Talpur and Hakeem Baloch, the NAB lawyer told the high court today.

Justice Shaikh remarked that the court has nothing to do with the NAB’s session and the officer will have to give a clear answer against the accused persons.

The investigation officer said that there is no evidence [of having illegal assets] exists against Talpur and Baloch.