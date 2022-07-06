Land settlement in Chitral: PHC bars KP from concluding decision

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim has ordered to continue land settlement in Chitral while restrained the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from taking final decision in this regard and adjourned further hearing till 2nd August, on Wednesday.

The petition filed by residents of Chitral through which they have challenged the mode and manner in which land settlement is being carried out in the districts of Upper and Lower Chitral in Chitral as per notification dating back to 1975.

During hearing Barrister Asad-ul-Mulk on behalf of petitioner while Additional Advocate General Muhammad Sohail appeared before PHC while AAG stated that the Government had spent over Rs. 35 billion on the settlement process of Chitral, and the petition challenged the vires of that process. He stated that in case the petition is allowed and rectification of the settlement record ordered, this will have grave financial consequences for the Government. And in view of this position the Advocate General, who was unavailable owing to exigent circumstances, himself wanted to plead the case on behalf of Government and the case may accordingly be adjourned.

The 1975 Notification issued in the wake of the Chitral Land Dispute Enquiry Commission’s report declares all “mountains”, “waste-lands”, “barren-lands” and “pastures” to be property of the Provincial Government without defining these terms or demarcating these areas. In reliance upon the Notification 97% of the land mass of Chitral has been entered in the name of the Provincial Government in the settlement records. Additional Advocate General Muhammad Suhail stated that the Advocate General himself wanted to argue the case as its outcome had grave cost consequences for the Government incase rectification is ordered. However, the latter was not before the Court owing to exigent reasons and accordingly the case may be adjourned to another day.

Barrister Asad-ul-Mulk representing the petitioners, a multitude of whom had filled the Court stated that in the event of adjournment the provincial government may be ordered to un-impound Chitral’s land settlement record, continue with the process of land settlement and be restrained from concluding the process.

Barrister Asad-ul-Mulk stated that at the previous hearing the High Court had benevolently ordered the settlement record of Chitral to be impounded by the DC Lower Chitral. He requested that since the impounding of the record was of no benefit to the petitioners, the order of impounding may be recalled and substituted with a direction to the settlement office to continue to entertain the applications for rectification already lodged with the settlement office by Chitrali residents.

The counsel further requested that a direction may be imparted restraining the settlement office and Provincial Government from concluding the settlement process. Justice Ibrahim Khan acceding to the request of the petitioners and dictated an order recalling the Court’s previous order directing the settlement record to be impounded and simultaneously directed the Government to continue the settlement process and restrained it from concluding the same. It was observed by the Court that when the allegation was that the title of 97% of the land mass of two districts had been entered in the Government’s name, then the Court would necessarily look into the legality of the process.

