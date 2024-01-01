Lara hopes to see Test cricket prosper

LONDON (Agencies): West Indies batting legend Brian Lara has suggested giving Test cricket importance in all countries, rather than only India, England and Australia, in order to prosper.

Lara who is currently in Australia as part of the broadcasting team for the upcoming two-match Test series between the hosts and West Indies, has opened up about his love for Test cricket and suggestions to save the game.

“As someone who has played Test cricket, the love I have for the game, it is something I don’t want to see die,” said Lara. “I’m hoping that we can find a way outside that triangle of nations of India, Australia and England to bring back importance to West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa.”