Large-scale exercises kick off in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL (RIA Novosti): Large-scale exercises of the airborne troops began in Crimea, about 2 thousand servicemen and more than 100 units of military and special equipment are involved in them, according to the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The exercises of the airborne assault and artillery regiments of the Novorossiysk Guards airborne assault mountain formation of the Airborne Forces will be held at the Opuk training ground in the eastern part of Crimea. They will last three days.

“In total, up to 2 thousand servicemen and more than 100 units of military and special equipment of the Airborne Forces will be involved in the regimental tactical exercise,” the message says. The exercises will begin with a march-throw of units to the place where the missions will be performed. For these purposes, BMD-4M airborne combat vehicles and BTR-MDM “Rakushka” armored personnel carriers, which entered the formation this summer, are used.

“The subdivisions will practice the conduct of defense, during which they will carry out combat firing exercises with fire from the standard weapons of military equipment, together with the attached anti-aircraft, anti-tank, flamethro-wer, artillery and sniper un-its,” the press service emp-hasized. The paratroopers will work out the organization of maneuverable defense day and night. And in the final stage of the exercise – offensive actions, inflicting damage on the imaginary enemy with fire from T-72B3 tanks , 120-mm 2S9 Nona-S self-propelled artillery guns and 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

The exercises also involve various types of weapons. Among them are AK-12 assault rifles , Pecheneg machine guns, RPG-7D grenade launchers, Kord 12.7-mm heavy machine gun, RPO-A Sh-mel automatic infantry fla-methrower, AGS-30 automatic 30-mm grenade laun-cher, sniper weapons.

Putin pointed to flaws in strategic planning: The practice that has developed in Russia does not yet provide an integrated approach to strategic planning, Russ-ian President Putin said at a meeting of the Security Council on Monday.

“The current practice does not provide an integrated approach to strategic planning. For example, a number of documents – primarily at the regional and municipal levels – sometimes do not agree with each other in terms of goals and timeframes, and during their implementation it is not always possible to esta-blish proper interagency cooperation,” he said.

Putin noted that this topic is extremely relevant and important, it is directly related to both national security and the country’s development prospects. Strategic planning, the president continued, sets the main guidelines and vectors of movement in key industries, and for decades to come.