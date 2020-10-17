Largest hydrocarbon reserves discovered in the Black sea by Turkey

F.P Report

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a big announcement regarding the discovery of heavy gas reserves in the Black sea. President Erdogan said that, Turkey has found an additional 85 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea, a discovery that raises the country’s total amount of gas reserve in the Tuna-1 Zone to 405 billion cubic meters.

Turkish President went to the drill ship Fatih where he inspected the reserved and stated that, “Total amount of natural gas reserves in the TUNA-1 well in Sakarya Gas Field reached 405 billion cubic meters.” He added by saying that, “The reserves we discovered in the Black Sea are the largest hydrocarbon resource of our country till today”. Turkish President belived this discovery to be “historic natural gas discovery”’.

On Wednesday, when the news of the discovery of natural gas reserves in the Black sea came out, speaking to the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party deputies, Erdogan said, “We will personally witness the efforts on site and announce the amount of the new reserves and then will make an announcement. Earlier in summer, Fatih discovered the TUNA-1 well in the Sakarya Gas Field, around 170 kilometers (106 miles) off Turkey’s northern coast; Turkish officials had said more reserves might be found soon. The Turkish President expressed his immense joy on the discevry of resources, he said, this August of 320 billion cubic meters in Black Sea reserves by the drill ship Fatih made Turkey “very happy,” and now more good news has come. The discovery is said to be the biggest in Turkey’s history. Officials have said the gas from the well would be ready for public use in 2023 after the end of Lausanne Treaty.