APP22-26 LARKANA: August 26 – People shifting a patient to Chandka Civil Hospital while passing through rain water accumulated in front of hospital. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

LARKANA: People shifting a patient to Chandka Civil Hospital while passing through rain water accumulated in front of hospital on August 26, 2020. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar.

The Frontier Post / August 27, 2020
Posted in