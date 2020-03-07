Skip to content
LARKANA: Villagers of Rahim Bux Bughio under treatment in Civil Hospital Emergency Ward due to alleged poisonous food in Walima Ceremony on March 07, 2020.
The Frontier Post
/
March 7, 2020
News In Pictures
