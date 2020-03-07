APP45-07 LARKANA: March 07 – Villagers of Rahim Bux Bughio under treatment in Civil Hospital Emergency Ward due to alleged poisonous food in Walima Ceremony. More than 150 villagers are affected by this poisonous eating. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

LARKANA: Villagers of Rahim Bux Bughio under treatment in Civil Hospital Emergency Ward due to alleged poisonous food in Walima Ceremony on March 07, 2020.

The Frontier Post / March 7, 2020
