Lasbela: PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Hub Power Station today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate 1,320MW Hub Power Station built with Chinese support in will in the Lasbela District of Balochistan, on Monday (today).

According to report, after the inauguration of Hub Power Station, Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Karachi on one-day official visit where he is scheduled to meet Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Members of Sindh Assembly.

PM Imran will also hold meeting with a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and a delegation Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) during his stay in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran is not scheduled to hold meeting with any member of Sindh government. Meanwhile, a copy of the schedule of the prime minister’s visit has been sent to the Chief Minister House.