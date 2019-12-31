Last 12 reminders for Burj Khalifa New Year revellers

Monitoring Desk

Dubai’s Downtown area is all set for the biggest party to usher in 2020. Like in the previous years, more than one million people are expected to watch the iconic fireworks and laser light show at Burj Khalifa. And you know what that means – you could be among the tens of thousands of people caught in traffic or getting to their destination on foot.

Based on personal experiences, here are some of tips to help you avoid spending the first few hours of the New Year in the middle of a traffic jam — or at least make the ‘ordeal’ bearable and fun:

The best way to go to Downtown Dubai is by public transport: Use the Metro or take a bus or taxi. However, bear in mind that Burj Khalifa/ Dubai Mall Metro Station will be closed from 10pm on Tuesday until 6am the following day. Take the alternative entries via Business Bay or Financial Centre Metro stations. Also note that feeder buses are aligned with the timetable of the Metro ?services.

If you’re planning to drive to the Downtown area, carpooling is advised. It would be best if you arrive at the Dubai Mall before 2pm as there may still be some parking slots left at the Cinema parking (this is where we usually park). Take note that the Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 4pm, while Financial Centre and Al Sokouk roads will be closed at 6pm.

Alternatively, you can park your car at Zaabeel Park. Then, take a taxi to Downtown Dubai or hop on to any of the free shuttle buses going around. After the show, you can again take the shuttle or walk for at least five kilometres to go back to your car.

Walking would be a healthy start to the New Year and it will not be boring as you are on foot with thousands of revellers, who are still on high spirits.

There are usually three exits from the Burj Khalifa area: One in front of Burj Khalifa, Business Bay Metro Station, and going towards Dubai Water Canal walkway. Follow the signboards.

Ask permission to leave work early. Those working in and around Downtown Dubai or Business Bay are advised to leave their offices earlier than usual.

It will be a long and exciting night, and it’s best if you’re in top physical and mental condition. If you can, take a nap in the afternoon before heading to watch the fireworks.

Although there are numerous restaurants, eateries and pop-up food trucks around Downtown area, it is still ?advisable that you eat at home before the big night.

Wear comfortable and warm clothes.

Burj Khalifa fireworks are iconic and best shared on social media. Make sure that your phone is on full battery, or better yet, bring a power bank.

Courtesy: (Khaleejtimes)