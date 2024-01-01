Latvia says crashed Russian drone was Shahed-style

RIGA (Agencies): Latvia’s top military commander said a Russian drone that crashed on the Baltic nation’s territory was an Iranian-designed model as authorities called on NATO allies to bolster air defenses.

Military commander Leonids Kalnins said debris from the unmanned aerial vehicle that veered into Latvian airspace showed that it was a “Shahed-style” drone. The UAV crossed into Latvian airspace from Belarus and crashed in the Rezekne municipality, Latvia said Sunday.

The armed UAV was meant to be deployed in attacks in Ukraine, Kalnins told reporters in Riga on Monday.

The defense minister in neighboring Lithuania, Laurynas Kasciunas, also called for more defense systems in NATO’s eastern flank and a stronger mandate for the air-policing mission in the Baltic region.