Oregon (Agencies): Laura Muir took bronze in the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, US, to secure GB’s first medal of the competition.

The Olympic silver medalist ran a brilliantly brave race, as she locked in battle with Kenya’s reigning Olympic champion, Faith Kipyegon and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia, who took gold and silver respectively.

From the gun, Tsegay, who won bronze in the event at the 2019 World Championships, set a ferocious pace – world record pace in fact – splitting the race in two and forming a breakaway with Muir, Kipyegon and her compatriot Hirut Meshesha Kipyegon.

As Meshesha Kipyegon dropped off the back of the lead group, Muir stuck on the heels of Kipyegon and Tsegay, who had led for the majority of the race, before Kipyegon broke away during the last lap and put distance between herself and her rival.

Kipyegon finished in 3:52.96 to take back her 2017 world title, after losing out to Sifan Hassan in 2019. Tsegay clocked 3:54.52 and Muir a season’s best of 3:55:28.

Twenty-nine year-old Muir has never won a medal at a world final before, despite having come close in three previous world finals.

She began 2022 with a significant injury, which saw her unable to run for two months. But now the Scot is running stronger than ever and her performance during this exceptionally fast final has proven exactly that.

Afterwards, she told BBC Sport:

‘It’s a World Championship final, you’ve got to expect it to be hard and be quick but that was an extra level – the splits on that race. If I can do 3:55 off those kind of splits, there’s a really fast time in there.

‘I’m so delighted, it was all about this, that’s what I wanted was this world medal. Fifth time trying, I took my time but I’m so so happy I’ve got it.’