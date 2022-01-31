Lavrov and Blinken conversation

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will have a telephone conversation on February 1. This was reported to TASS on Monday by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, commenting on the statements of the US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and other American representatives about the upcoming contact between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

“A face-to-face meeting is not planned. Lavrov and Blinken will have a telephone conversation on Tuesday,” the diplomat said.

Nuland had previously said that Lavrov and Blinken would likely negotiate in the coming week. In turn, the Russian minister, in an interview with radio stations, said that a new Russian-American meeting would take place in the next few weeks.

Also, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that a meeting between the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry and his Hungarian counterpart could take place on Tuesday.

Earlier, the press service of the Hungarian government reported that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto intends to meet on Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.