Lavrov and Blinken discuss Afghan situation

MOSCOW (Agencies): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan after the flight of President Ashraf Ghani, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The report notes that the telephone conversation took place on Monday at the initiative of the American side.

“The parties discussed the situation in Afghanistan after the flight of the head of state from the country, the collapse of the current government and de facto regime change,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Lavrov informed his colleague about the Russian assessments of the situation and about the contacts of the Russian embassy with representatives of all the main political forces of Afghanistan in the interests of promoting stability and law and order,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the conversation.

“The Secretary of State reported on the actions taken by the US administration in the context of the evacuation of the US Embassy in Kabul and the solution of urgent humanitarian tasks arising from the emerging state of affairs,” the statement on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website says.

“The heads of the foreign ministries agreed to continue consultations with the participation of representatives of China, Pakistan, other interested countries and the UN in order to help create prerequisites for initiating an inclusive inter-Afghan dialogue in the new conditions,” the ministry said in a statement.

The situation in Afghanistan has become especially aggravated in recent weeks, with the Taliban advancing on major cities. On Sunday, media and sources said the rebels were in control of all border crossings.

Later that day, militants said they had entered Kabul and taken control of the presidential palace. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he left the country “to prevent the carnage.”

On Monday night, an official spokesman for the Taliban political office Naim said that the war in Afghanistan is over, and the form of government in the state will become clear in the near future.