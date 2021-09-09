Lavrov and Iranian FM discuss nuclear deal

MOSCOW (TASS): Ru-ssian Foreign Minister Ser-gei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian discus-sed by phone the situation in Afghanistan and around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA). This is stated in the message of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The focus of special attention was the situation in Afghanistan. Moscow and Tehran are interested in establishing stability in this country as an important factor in ensuring security in the region and beyond,” the statement says.

The telephone conversation took place on September 9 at the initiative of the Iranian side. The situation around the JCPOA was also considered on the eve of the next session of the IAEA Board of Governors.

“Restoring the nuclear deal in its original balanced configuration is the only correct way to ensure the rights and interests of all parties involved,” the Russian Foreign Mini-stry said in a statement.

The ministers “synchronized watches” on key iss-ues of the bilateral agenda in the context of the agreements reached between the presidents of Russia and Iran during a telephone co-nversation on Aug. 18, 2021.

The FM commented on Afghanistan: The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, speaking about the new government of Afghanistan , said that the formation of the cabinet has not yet been completed, Moscow will f-ollow the process and advocate taking into account the interests of all ethnopolitical forces of the country.

“The head of the newly created cabinet and its members have the status of acting, which, apparently, indicates the incompleteness of the process of forming the government and the entire power vertical in this country,” Zakharova said at a briefing.