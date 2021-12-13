Lavrov and Iranian FM discuss Vienna talks

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian discussed by phone on Monday the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in the context of the resumption of negotiations in Vienna to restore the deal.

“The main attention was paid to the current situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program in the context of the negotiation process resumed on November 29 in Vienna. The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the restoration of the nuclear deal in its original balanced configuration, approved by the United Natiions Security Council. the right way to ensure the rights and interests of all participants in the comprehensive agreements,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the For-eign Ministry, the ministers also discussed a number of topical issues on the bilateral and regional agenda.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Iranian side.

The seventh round of talks on the Iranian nuclear deal and the lifting of Washington’s sanctions against Tehran began on November 29 and was suspended on December 3, when European participants returned to their countries for additional consultations before continuing the dialogue.

On December 9, another stage took place in Vienna, at which the Islamic republic presented to the parties a draft agreement on the renewal of the nuclear deal in the form of two documents on the lifting of US sanctions and issues on the nuclear program.