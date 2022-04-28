Lavrov and Syrian FM discuss global issues

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad discussed by telephone on Thursday pressing international issues, including the crisis in Ukraine provoked by the West and its consequences. This is stated in a statement released on Thursday by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The ministers discussed topical issues on the international agenda with a focus on the Ukrainian crisis provoked by the collective West and its global consequences. Lavrov expressed gratitude for the firm position of Damascus in support of Russia’s decisive actions and solidarity with its foreign policy aimed at upholding the world order based on the UN Charter”, – noted in the diplomatic department.

In addition, the ministers condemned Israel’s airstrikes on the territory of the Arab Republic. “The heads of the foreign affairs agencies strongly condemned Israel’s vicious and dangerous practice of airstrikes on the territory of the SAR (Syrian Arab Republic). Lavrov expressed condolences over the death of four Syrian servicemen as a result of another unprovoked Israeli attack on the night of April 27,” the Russian Foreign Ministry added..

As noted on Smolenskaya Square, the parties also paid special attention to the tasks of further promoting a political settlement in Syria, “including within the framework of the Astana format.”

“The importance of establishing a constructive inter-Syrian dialogue within the framework of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva was also noted. Issues of the humanitarian situation in Syria were touched upon,” the diplomatic department said.

“In addition, some topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian mutually beneficial multifaceted cooperation were substantively considered.”

Lavrov discussed cooperation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organi-zation and CIS with the Vice Prime Minister of Uzbekistan: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov discussed by phone on Thursday the development of bilateral cooperation in the CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as the prospects for partnership in various fields.

“The parties discussed the prospects for bilateral relations in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, the further development of interaction between Russia and Uzbekistan in the CIS, the SCO and in general in the foreign policy direction,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Lavrov and Umurzakov exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in November 2021 to Moscow.

