Lavrov arrives in Riyadh

RIYADH (RIA Novosti): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Riyadh as part of a trip to the countries of the Persian Gulf, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

On Tuesday evening, the minister is scheduled to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

On June 1, Lavrov will take part in a regular meeting of the Russia-GCC Foreign Ministers’ Forum (Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf). He will also have a number of bilateral meetings, including with the foreign ministers of the UAE and Kuwait.

Lavrov was last in Riyadh in March 2021 during a tour of the Arabian Peninsula.

Lavrov began a working visit to the countries of the Persian Gulf on Monday. Before Saudi Arabia, the minister called in Bahrain.

