Lavrov calls Qatar FM, discusses Donbass situation

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, during a telephone conversation, informed his Qatari counterpart Moham-med bin Abdel Rahman Al Thani about the progress of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass.

“Lavrov informed in detail about the implementation of the decision of the President of the Russian Putin – in the context of Russia’s recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk Pe-ople’s Republics in respo-nse to the appeal of their heads and with the sanction of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation – on a special military operation to protect people, including hundreds thousands of Russian citizens, from a real threat to their lives and security posed by the current Ukrainian regime, which does not abandon attempts to solve the “Donbass problem” by force,” the text says.

The ministers also discussed issues of strengthening multifaceted Russian-Qatari ties. “The mutual intention of Moscow and Doha to maintain a regular political dialogue, further promotion of business cooperation and cultural and humanitarian ties was confirmed. Particular attention was paid to the tasks of ensuring sustainable positive dynamics of bilateral trade,” the ministry said.