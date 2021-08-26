Lavrov, IAEA DG discuss Iran nuclear deal in Vienna

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi discussed developments concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program in Vienna on Thursday.

“During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the key areas of the agency’s activities, including the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the reform of the IAEA safeguards system, and the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Foreign Ministry, “a high level of mutual understanding and cooperation was demonstrated” at the meeting.