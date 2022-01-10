Lavrov informs Chinese counterpart about Russia-US talks

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the situation in Kazakhstan by telephone on Monday and expressed concern about the participation of foreign mercenaries in destabilizing the situation in the republic. This is stated in the disseminated message of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The main attention was paid to the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Both sides expressed firm support for the efforts of the Kazakh leadership to restore the constitutional order in the country,” the Russian diplomatic service informed. including the participation of foreign mercenaries in attacks on civilians and law enforcement officers, in the seizure of state institutions and other objects. “

The head of the PRC Foreign Ministry positively assessed the measures taken by the CSTO against the background of events in Kazakhstan.

“Wang Yi positively assessed the measures taken by the CSTO in response to the appeal of the leadership of Kazak-hstan in order to help normalize the situation in the country,” the message says. It is reported that the heads of the diplomatic departments of the two countries also noted the role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in ensuring security in Eurasia.

The parties also noted the “timeliness and proportionality to the scale of the threat” of the actions of the President of Kazakhstan during the latest events in the republic. “[The ministers] noted that the decisive actions of the President of Kazakhstan K.-Zh. K. Tokayev were timely and proportionate to the scale of the threat faced by the republic,” the message says.

Russian Federation talks with the USA and NATO on security guarantees

Lavrov informed the PRC Foreign Minister about the talks between the Russian Federation and the United States and NATO on security guarantees.

“The Russian minister informed his Chinese counterpart about the talks between the Russian and US delegations on the issue of security guarantees in Europe that began in Geneva and about the upcoming discussions on this topic in the Russia-NATO format. It was agreed to maintain close contacts and exchange views and assessments on all aspects of global and regional stability, “the Foreign Ministry noted.