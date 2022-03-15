Lavrov: Kuleba told Iranian FM that it is necessary to “stop the war”

MOSCOW (TASS): Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, in a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, urged to “stop the war” as soon as possible, and Russia is doing just that. This was stated on Tuesday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following talks with his Iranian counterpart.

“During the negotiations, the Minister infor-med about the telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, conveyed Mr. [Dmytro] Kuleba’s wishes that the war should be stopped as soon as possible. I can assure you that this is exactly what we are doing,” he said.

As Lavrov stressed, Russia “stops the war that the Kyiv regime has waged against the population of Donbass for at least eight years.” “This war must stop,” the minister pointed out. “We see once again confirmation of the true face of the Kiev radicals, who yesterday attacked the city center of Donetsk from the Tochka-U system with cluster munitions, killing 20 and injuring even more civilians.”

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the West is strenuously hushing up all the facts about the actions of the Kiev radicals and continues to whip up hysteria, spreading outright fakes.

Lavrov also said that he had handed over to his Iranian colleague materials that show, on the basis of concrete facts, what the current Ukrainian government is like, what positions the officials, starting with the president, set out, how they relate to the obligations that the UN Charter imposes on them, decisions The UN and the OSCE, as well as “the very Minsk agreements that they signed and destroyed with the connivance or even encouragement of their Western colleagues.”

“Now negotiations are underway to ensure the neutral status of Ukraine in the context of security guarantees for all participants in the process, in the context of the demilitarization of Ukraine, so that no threats to the Russian Fed-eration ever come from its territory, in the context of ending the policy of nazification, which is enshrined in a number of legislative acts, and the need to abolish all discriminatory restri-ctions that have been impo-sed on the Russian language, education, Russian culture, Russian media,” t-he head of the Russian Fo-reign Ministry concluded.

At a press conference, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that Kuleba also asked to convey a message to Lavrov that Ukraine was in favor of a political settlement of the conflict.

“The negotiations that took place between my colleague Mr. Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, they began in Antalya and continue via video link. We support,” he stressed.

“Last night, I had a very long conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. And just The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asked me to convey to Mr. Lavrov a message that Ukraine is in favor of concentrating on a political settlement.”

